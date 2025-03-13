Insider Buying: Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Director Acquires 5,700 Shares of Stock

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) Director Stuart Lee acquired 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$18.35 per share, with a total value of C$104,595.00.
Aecon Group Trading Down 1.8 %
ARE opened at C$17.72 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$23.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$23.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.43, a PEG ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.13. Aecon Group Inc. has a 52 week low of C$13.03 and a 52 week high of C$29.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.84.
Aecon Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is currently -74.76%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Aecon Group
Aecon Group Inc is a Canada-based company that operates in two segments: Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment includes various aspects of the construction of public and private infrastructure projects, mainly in the transportation sector. Its concessions segment is engaged in the development, financing, construction, and operation of infrastructure projects.
