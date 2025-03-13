Insider Buying: Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Director Acquires 5,700 Shares of Stock

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) Director Stuart Lee acquired 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$18.35 per share, with a total value of C$104,595.00.

Aecon Group Trading Down 1.8 %

ARE opened at C$17.72 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$23.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$23.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.43, a PEG ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.13. Aecon Group Inc. has a 52 week low of C$13.03 and a 52 week high of C$29.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.84.

Aecon Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is currently -74.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARE shares. CIBC lowered their price objective on Aecon Group from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Desjardins reduced their price target on Aecon Group from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. National Bankshares upgraded Aecon Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Canada downgraded Aecon Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Aecon Group from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aecon Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$25.25.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc is a Canada-based company that operates in two segments: Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment includes various aspects of the construction of public and private infrastructure projects, mainly in the transportation sector. Its concessions segment is engaged in the development, financing, construction, and operation of infrastructure projects.

