Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA) EVP John Arthur Schweitzer Sells 11,503 Shares

Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 11,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $209,124.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 328,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,977,565.82. The trade was a 3.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

John Arthur Schweitzer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, John Arthur Schweitzer sold 10,734 shares of Informatica stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $290,354.70.

Informatica Stock Performance

Shares of Informatica stock opened at $18.04 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 601.37, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.05. Informatica Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.37 and a 12 month high of $39.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Informatica ( NYSE:INFA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.17). Informatica had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $428.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.55 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Informatica Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of Informatica to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Informatica from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Informatica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Informatica from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Informatica in a report on Friday, February 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Informatica

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INFA. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Informatica during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Informatica during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Informatica by 3,288.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Informatica during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Informatica during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Informatica

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

Further Reading

