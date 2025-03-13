Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA) EVP John Arthur Schweitzer Sells 11,503 Shares

Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 11,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $209,124.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 328,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,977,565.82. The trade was a 3.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
John Arthur Schweitzer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 16th, John Arthur Schweitzer sold 10,734 shares of Informatica stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $290,354.70.
Informatica Stock Performance
Shares of Informatica stock opened at $18.04 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 601.37, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.05. Informatica Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.37 and a 12 month high of $39.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of Informatica to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Informatica from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Informatica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Informatica from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Informatica in a report on Friday, February 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Informatica
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INFA. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Informatica during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Informatica during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Informatica by 3,288.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Informatica during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Informatica during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Informatica
Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.
