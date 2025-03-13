Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Infinera Price Performance

INFN stock opened at $6.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. Infinera has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $6.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.63.

Get Infinera alerts:

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Infinera had a negative return on equity of 45.12% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $414.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.08 million. Analysts expect that Infinera will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Infinera

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Infinera in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infinera in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infinera in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Infinera in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.