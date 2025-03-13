indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) COO Sells $39,353.00 in Stock

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) COO Michael Wittmann sold 13,570 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $39,353.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,334.80. The trade was a 16.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Wittmann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 10th, Michael Wittmann sold 10,875 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.81, for a total transaction of $30,558.75.

On Monday, January 6th, Michael Wittmann sold 2,012 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $9,476.52.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Michael Wittmann sold 3,125 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $13,031.25.

On Monday, December 23rd, Michael Wittmann sold 18,375 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $75,337.50.

indie Semiconductor Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:INDI opened at $2.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $7.82. The company has a market cap of $518.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

indie Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:INDI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 61.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.08%. The business had revenue of $58.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.20 million. Research analysts forecast that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

INDI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On indie Semiconductor

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INDI. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in indie Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,988 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in indie Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 6,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

About indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

