Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases 1,101 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 69.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,679 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,725,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,986,874,000 after buying an additional 728,040 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,479,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,700,513,000 after buying an additional 24,135 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 601,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $692,816,000 after buying an additional 133,139 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 205,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 503,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $597,602,000 after buying an additional 503,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10,626.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 487,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,393,000 after buying an additional 482,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $1,082,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,000. The trade was a 52.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrea Weiss sold 248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,311.23, for a total transaction of $325,185.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 452 shares in the company, valued at $592,675.96. The trade was a 35.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,894 shares of company stock valued at $10,409,618. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $1,309.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,286.52 and its 200 day moving average is $1,222.22. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $947.49 and a 1 year high of $1,389.05.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $9.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.23. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 166.88%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,416.00 to $1,453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,315.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,110.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1,150.00 to $1,450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,390.81.

View Our Latest Research Report on ORLY

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.