Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases 103,283 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 2,390.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 107,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,283 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 195.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,718,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782,365 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 203.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,180,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804,735 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $67,051,000. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 201.2% during the fourth quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,345,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 196.9% in the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 2,881,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,992 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $26.07 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $24.64 and a 1-year high of $30.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.23 and a 200-day moving average of $28.14. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.15.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

