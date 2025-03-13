Independent Advisor Alliance Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 62,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 862.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $409,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 346.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 40,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 31,320 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPEM opened at $52.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $315.60 million, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.66. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $50.60 and a 1 year high of $57.88.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market equities, selected by multiple factors. Stocks are weighted by market cap and inversely by risk relative to geographic and sector groupings.

