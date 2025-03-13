Independent Advisor Alliance Makes New Investment in iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 69,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIVB. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 267.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $668,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,029,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,672,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend ETF Price Performance

BATS DIVB opened at $47.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.78. iShares Core Dividend ETF has a one year low of $42.03 and a one year high of $51.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.14 and its 200-day moving average is $48.85.

iShares Core Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (DIVB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend and Buyback index. The fund tracks an index of all-cap US stocks that have a history of dividend payments and\u002For share buybacks. DIVB was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

