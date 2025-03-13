Independent Advisor Alliance Buys 60,865 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 612.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 70,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,865 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $3,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 468.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $327,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $809,000. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 125,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,539,000 after buying an additional 7,680 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $58.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.39. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a one year low of $42.60 and a one year high of $58.47.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

