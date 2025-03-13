Independent Advisor Alliance Buys 1,694 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $2,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 989.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 13,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,311,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $277,000. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $54.25 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $64.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $5.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $1.32. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 26.94%. On average, research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 20.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BHF shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $52.00 price objective on Brighthouse Financial in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays raised Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.75.

Insider Transactions at Brighthouse Financial

In related news, EVP John Rosenthal sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $610,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,262 shares in the company, valued at $4,041,982. The trade was a 13.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Further Reading

