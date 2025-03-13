Independent Advisor Alliance Boosts Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 199.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 120,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,164 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.8% in the fourth quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 201.0% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.2% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $21.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.70. The stock has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.05. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $19.14 and a 12 month high of $23.77.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

