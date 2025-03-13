Independent Advisor Alliance Boosts Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,073 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 4,050.0% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $249.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.37, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.11 and a 52 week high of $365.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $298.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 18.00%. Research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PWR shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Quanta Services from $394.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Daiwa America downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Quanta Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.95.

Quanta Services Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

