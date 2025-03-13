Independent Advisor Alliance Boosts Stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,975 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 16,751,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $543,936,000 after purchasing an additional 95,712 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 261,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,026,000 after purchasing an additional 139,846 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 86,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 23,457 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 609.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,375,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 10,040 shares during the last quarter.

UBS Group Stock Performance

UBS opened at $31.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $102.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.02. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $35.84.

UBS Group Increases Dividend

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). UBS Group had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. UBS Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.23. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas raised UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded UBS Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

