Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 139,500 shares, an increase of 469.4% from the February 13th total of 24,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 328,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Imperial Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Imperial Brands stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,167,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,479. Imperial Brands has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $36.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Imperial Brands Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.6779 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.

About Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, tobacco accessories, vapour, heated tobacco, and oral nicotine. The company sells its products under various brands, including JPS, Davidoff, Gauloises, West, Winston, Kool, Lambert & Butler, Fortuna, Nobel, News, Backwoods, Champion, Golden Virginia, Rizla, Blu, Pulze, Skruf, and Zone X.

