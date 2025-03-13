Impact Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Impact Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 200.8% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 13,057 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $917,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 10.2% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $872,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $175.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $159.11 and a one year high of $220.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.98.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 104.82%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total transaction of $1,234,955.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,353.92. This trade represents a 35.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total transaction of $106,618.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,379.07. This trade represents a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 297,655 shares of company stock worth $59,841,304. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.20.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

