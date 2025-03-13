Impact Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Impact Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 70,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,652,000. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Impact Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IMTM. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 456.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 190.9% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $40.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.19. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.80. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $34.65 and a one year high of $41.20.

About iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.