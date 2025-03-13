Impact Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Impact Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 50,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,914,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 1.7% of Impact Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $98.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.62. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $94.85 and a 52 week high of $102.04. The company has a market cap of $123.71 billion, a PE ratio of 125.24 and a beta of 0.20.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

