Impact Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 3,672 Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Impact Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FI shares. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.83.

Fiserv Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $211.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $118.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.98 and a fifty-two week high of $238.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 17.93%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total transaction of $10,599,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 227,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,637,326.05. This represents a 16.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

See Also

