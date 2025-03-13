Impact Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Impact Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NOW. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Onefund LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Onefund LLC now owns 552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NYSE:NOW opened at $844.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,002.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $984.53. The company has a market cap of $173.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $637.99 and a 52-week high of $1,198.09.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.67. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $923.72, for a total value of $2,720,355.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,370,654.28. This trade represents a 44.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.70, for a total transaction of $4,285,197.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,733,252.20. This trade represents a 28.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,351 shares of company stock worth $20,050,076 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NOW. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,210.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,275.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,025.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,114.24.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

