Impact Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Impact Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 44,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,301,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OMF. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in OneMain in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in OneMain by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other OneMain news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 2,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $157,500.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,960.79. This represents a 15.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Stock Up 0.7 %

OneMain Announces Dividend

NYSE OMF opened at $46.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.62. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.70 and a 52-week high of $58.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OMF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on OneMain from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of OneMain from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.36.

OneMain Profile



OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

