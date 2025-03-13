Impact Capital Partners LLC Invests $639,000 in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Impact Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,775 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its position in Stryker by 94.9% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 618.2% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total transaction of $78,993,998.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,642,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,567,498. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total transaction of $941,586.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,895 shares in the company, valued at $5,705,827.65. This represents a 14.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $363.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $138.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $382.76 and its 200-day moving average is $373.33. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $314.93 and a 52-week high of $406.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 43.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Stryker from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Stryker from $409.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Stryker from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $422.00 price objective on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $421.90.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

