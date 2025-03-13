Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Craig Hallum

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target suggests a potential upside of 46.76% from the company’s current price.

Separately, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Immersion in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Immersion Trading Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ:IMMR opened at $7.50 on Thursday. Immersion has a 12 month low of $7.06 and a 12 month high of $13.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.36 and its 200 day moving average is $8.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.91 million, a PE ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.55.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.33. Immersion had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 11.79%. Sell-side analysts expect that Immersion will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Immersion by 29,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Immersion during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Immersion in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immersion during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Immersion by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, design, development, and licensing of haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

