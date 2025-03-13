Imagination Park Entertainment (CNSX:IP) Shares Up 12,706.8% – Here’s Why

Imagination Park Entertainment Inc (CNSX:IP – Get Free Report) shares traded up 12,706.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.43 and last traded at $50.59. 7,492,998 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 6,081,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.
Imagination Park Entertainment Price Performance
Imagination Park Entertainment Company Profile
Imagination Park Entertainment Inc creates engaging and interactive content to users through a cloud-based augmented reality (AR) enterprise platform in Canada. Its products include XenoMark, an AR content activation mobile app that allows to create and deploy AR activations by location and visual markers; XenoPlay, an AR mobile browser app; and XenoCloud, a centralized content management system.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Imagination Park Entertainment
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Ramaco Resources Pins Hopes on Coal’s Untapped Potential
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- NVIDIA’s Soaring Energy Needs Make These 3 Nuclear Stocks a Buy
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Why Energy Transfer Belongs on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Imagination Park Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imagination Park Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.