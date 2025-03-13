IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DYFI) Short Interest Up 278.6% in February

IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DYFIGet Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 278.6% from the February 13th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

DYFI stock opened at $23.18 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.32 and a 200-day moving average of $23.56. IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $23.16 and a twelve month high of $25.04.

IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.0628 per share. This is a boost from IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DYFIFree Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.18% of IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (DYFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests broadly across various sectors of the fixed income markets around the world. Investment could include debt securities of various maturities and credit quality.

