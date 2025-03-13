IAG Wealth Partners LLC Sells 100 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 568 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TJX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on TJX Companies from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on TJX Companies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.06.

NYSE:TJX opened at $115.34 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.35 and a twelve month high of $128.00. The company has a market cap of $129.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $16.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.24 billion. Analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $2,882,346.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,569,772.67. This trade represents a 4.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total value of $988,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

