IAG Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balboa Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $334,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 1,413,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,853,000 after purchasing an additional 507,235 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 908,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $104.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $101.85 and a twelve month high of $128.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.94 and a 200 day moving average of $117.01.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

