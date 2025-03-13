IAG Wealth Partners LLC Has $52.08 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 755,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,218 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 9.2% of IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $52,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hemington Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $65.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.93 and a 200 day moving average of $68.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $58.08 and a 12 month high of $72.14. The firm has a market cap of $55.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.01.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

