IAG Wealth Partners LLC Has $24.34 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $102,003,000. United Bank raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.2% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 55.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 367,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,228,000 after buying an additional 131,003 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 24,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $561.48 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $496.30 and a 52 week high of $616.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $597.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $588.90. The stock has a market cap of $558.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.