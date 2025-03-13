IAG Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.66 Million Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 73,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,417,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

MDYG opened at $79.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.58 and its 200-day moving average is $88.39. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1-year low of $78.72 and a 1-year high of $95.51. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

