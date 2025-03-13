IAG Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $11,885,000. Sovran Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,046,000. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,277,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,757,000 after buying an additional 24,616 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $747,000. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $644,000.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Stock Performance

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF stock opened at $59.76 on Thursday. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.96 and a fifty-two week high of $74.37. The company has a market capitalization of $240.83 million, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.59.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Increases Dividend

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.6228 dividend. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

The Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US small cap stocks selected by fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Venture Fund.

