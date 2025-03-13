IAG Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,424 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $6,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPHQ. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $66.40 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $71.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.97. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 0.93.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

