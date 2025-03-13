IAG Wealth Partners LLC Buys 57,170 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 278,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,170 shares during the period. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF makes up 2.4% of IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $13,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PULS. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $318,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 106,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after buying an additional 11,831 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 54,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 25,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PULS opened at $49.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.66 and its 200 day moving average is $49.67. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.47 and a 1 year high of $49.81.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

