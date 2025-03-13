Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,104,330 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 767,693 shares.The stock last traded at $121.57 and had previously closed at $124.78.

H has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $207.00 to $201.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $162.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $145.50 to $157.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.24.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.68 and a 200 day moving average of $152.27. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.51.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 19.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.82%.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.78, for a total value of $226,848.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,377,290.06. The trade was a 4.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 18.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 84,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,933,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter worth about $621,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 12.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,922,000. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

