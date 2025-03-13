Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 486,840 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 81,903 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $7,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,743,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,627,000 after purchasing an additional 112,146 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 128,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 24,879 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 248,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 19,484 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HBAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Baird R W raised Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up from $18.50) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.24.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $14.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $18.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 11.23%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 50.41%.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Stories

