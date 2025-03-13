Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of Hudson Global stock opened at $10.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.91 million, a PE ratio of -8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.54. Hudson Global has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $19.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.11 and a 200-day moving average of $14.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSON. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Global in the fourth quarter worth about $3,407,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in Hudson Global by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Hudson Global in the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. 47.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

