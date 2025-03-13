HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Position Raised by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,460 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,018 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $4,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in HP by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,801,428 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,871,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923,161 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 11.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,770,491 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $885,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477,977 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of HP by 145.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,555,989 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $116,031,000 after buying an additional 2,105,104 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,260,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in HP by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,184,306 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $508,791,000 after buying an additional 1,455,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on HPQ. Barclays lifted their target price on HP from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of HP from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.14.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $28.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.09. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.43 and a 1-year high of $39.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.52.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The computer maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The business had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.35 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 253.39% and a net margin of 5.18%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.2894 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. HP’s payout ratio is presently 41.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other HP news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $357,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,002.50. The trade was a 63.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 74,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $2,560,077.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,898.67. This trade represents a 56.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About HP

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.