Hopwood Financial Services Inc. Purchases New Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 195 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 8,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 15,350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 11,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $414,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $233.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $268.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $260.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.38.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON stock opened at $206.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.75 and a 52 week high of $242.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $215.76 and its 200 day moving average is $216.45. The firm has a market cap of $134.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,644,066.20. This represents a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

