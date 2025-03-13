Hopwood Financial Services Inc. Invests $50,000 in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4,862.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VPU stock opened at $167.05 on Thursday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $135.67 and a fifty-two week high of $180.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.73. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.65.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

