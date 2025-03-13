Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stake Lessened by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management lessened its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 50.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 466 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 48.1% during the third quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Honeywell International by 96.4% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. This represents a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON stock opened at $206.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.45. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.75 and a fifty-two week high of $242.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on HON shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $260.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.38.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

