Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,921 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $12,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,026,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,413,570,000 after acquiring an additional 92,112 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Honeywell International by 8.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,826,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,684,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,479 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,360,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,959,535,000 after purchasing an additional 547,998 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,763,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,527,867,000 after purchasing an additional 631,761 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 7.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,978,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $822,458,000 after purchasing an additional 265,789 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at $8,644,066.20. This represents a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on HON shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Honeywell International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.38.

Honeywell International Stock Down 1.1 %

HON stock opened at $206.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $215.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.45. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.75 and a twelve month high of $242.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $134.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.89%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

