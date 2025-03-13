Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Acquired by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 429.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,303 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HOLX. Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of Hologic by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,937,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $157,788,000 after buying an additional 306,562 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hologic by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 269,546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,957,000 after buying an additional 9,419 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Hologic by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,667 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Hologic by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Hologic by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,101 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hologic stock opened at $61.10 on Thursday. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.63 and a twelve month high of $84.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 18.42%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on HOLX shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Leerink Partners lowered shares of Hologic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.62.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

