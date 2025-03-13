Hollencrest Capital Management Trims Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Hollencrest Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,960 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,464,980 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $15,998,000 after acquiring an additional 336,720 shares during the period. NCP Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. NCP Inc. now owns 74,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 28,528 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,394,681 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $46,408,000 after buying an additional 160,409 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,456,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 196,100 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 91,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on F. TD Cowen began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.77.

Ford Motor Price Performance

NYSE F opened at $9.60 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $14.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

