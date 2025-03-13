Hollencrest Capital Management Makes New $290,000 Investment in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO)

Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VFLO. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,524,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,671,000. Strategic Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,156,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,606,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 1,903.2% in the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 481,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,028,000 after buying an additional 457,296 shares in the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ VFLO opened at $33.86 on Thursday. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a 1-year low of $30.19 and a 1-year high of $37.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.27 and a 200-day moving average of $34.52. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.75.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Increases Dividend

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.0638 dividend. This is an increase from VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th.

(Free Report)

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.