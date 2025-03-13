Hollencrest Capital Management Increases Stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 400.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in Sony Group in the third quarter worth $324,000. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sony Group by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 353,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,093,000 after buying an additional 77,870 shares during the period. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Sony Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 637,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Finally, Aljian Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group during the third quarter worth about $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Stock Up 3.0 %

SONY stock opened at $23.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.84. The company has a market cap of $143.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.91. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $28.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.32 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

SONY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Further Reading

