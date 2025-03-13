Hollencrest Capital Management Has $176,000 Stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD)

Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Free Report) by 39.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Choreo LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 12,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 10.2% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 21,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 10.1% during the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 76,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. 33.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Stock Performance

MYD stock opened at $10.65 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $11.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.03.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock MuniYield Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0545 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

