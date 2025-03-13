Hollencrest Capital Management Acquires 488 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1,016.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 20,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Next Level Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,593,000. Finally, Axis Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $254.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $216.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $234.18 and a 52-week high of $285.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $270.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.73.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

