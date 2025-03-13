Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Short Interest Up 1,467.0% in February

Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 152,000 shares, an increase of 1,467.0% from the February 13th total of 9,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 84,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Hochschild Mining Trading Up 10.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:HCHDF opened at $2.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Hochschild Mining has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $3.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.57.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Hochschild Mining from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.
About Hochschild Mining
Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.
