Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Shares Up 12.6% – Still a Buy?

Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC – Get Free Report) rose 12.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 224.50 ($2.91) and last traded at GBX 216 ($2.80). Approximately 3,533,057 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 2,837,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 191.80 ($2.49).

HOC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.70) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.89) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

The firm has a market cap of £1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 46.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 196.87 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 202.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

We are a leading underground precious metals producer focusing on high grade silver and gold deposits, with over 50 years’ operating experience in the Americas.

We currently operate three underground mines, two located in southern Peru and one in southern Argentina. All of our underground operations are epithermal vein mines and the principal mining method used is cut and fill.

