Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Shares Up 8.3% – Still a Buy?

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) shot up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.69 and last traded at $37.33. 8,905,548 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 13,230,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.47.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HIMS shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $38.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.23.

The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.65 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.90.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $481.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.56 million. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 10.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Michael Chi sold 17,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total value of $832,966.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 193,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,319,952.14. This represents a 8.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 78,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total transaction of $2,314,121.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,956 shares in the company, valued at $3,256,896.72. This represents a 41.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 969,191 shares of company stock worth $34,005,375 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,257,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,722 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 64,338.5% during the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,377,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,556,000 after acquiring an additional 8,364,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,951,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,302 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,304,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,436,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145,305 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 4.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,626,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,221,000 after purchasing an additional 206,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

