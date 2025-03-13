HighTower Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 876,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,965 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $71,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHY opened at $82.42 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,755.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.91 and a one year high of $83.30.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2531 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

